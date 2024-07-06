Anticipated Film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' to Release in August 2024

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,' featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn, will now release on August 2, 2024. Initially scheduled for July 5, the release was deferred upon the request of exhibitors and distribution fraternity.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the musical romance drama co-stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sayaji Shinde. The film has generated considerable anticipation, as fans eagerly await this new collaboration between Tabu and Devgn.

Presented by NH Studioz and produced by Friday Filmworks, the movie promises another memorable partnership between the lead actors, known for their chemistry in films like 'Vijaypath,' 'Haqeeqat,' and the 'Drishyam' franchise.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)