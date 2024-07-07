Mesmerizing Musical Play Revives the Legend of Meera Bai in Andheri West

Last night, the legend of Meera Bai was brought to life through a captivating musical play at Mukti Bhawan in Andheri West. Directed by Amit Joshi and presented by Talkies Amit Joshi Films, the performance featured talented artists, including Rishikka Bali, Sachchidanand Narayankar, Sonam Vora, and Vaishnavi Sharma, who vividly depicted Meera Bai's unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna.

Praising the visionary direction, storyteller Laksh Maheshwari said, "The concept originated from Amit Joshi, a very talented director. He aimed to create a play encompassing dancers, musicians, singers, storytelling, poetry, and acting. It's a beautiful blend of all these artistic traditions." Rishikka Bali, the actress portraying Meera Bai, expressed her gratitude, saying, "Participating in this play has been an incredible experience. Amit Joshi believed in my potential and offered me this role after a look test. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity."

Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Television actress Supriya Shukla, known for her roles in 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'Kumkum Bhagya,' remarked, "The live music and singing created a mesmerizing atmosphere." Delnaaz, recognized for her performance in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' added, "This play was extraordinarily beautiful. It moved me to tears. Everyone did a marvellous job."

Meera Bai, also known as Mirabai or Sant Meerabai, was a 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and a devout follower of Krishna. Her life and devotion have inspired numerous legends and folk tales, although the details often vary significantly. (ANI)

