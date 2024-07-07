Left Menu

Mesmerizing Musical Play Revives the Legend of Meera Bai in Andheri West

A musical play depicting the life of Meera Bai enchanted audiences at Mukti Bhawan in Andheri West. Directed by Amit Joshi and featuring a talented cast, the performance masterfully combined music, dance, and poetry to portray Meera Bai's devotion to Lord Krishna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:05 IST
Mesmerizing Musical Play Revives the Legend of Meera Bai in Andheri West
Meera Bai play at Mukti Bhawan, Andheri West (image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Last night, the legend of Meera Bai was brought to life through a captivating musical play at Mukti Bhawan in Andheri West. Directed by Amit Joshi and presented by Talkies Amit Joshi Films, the performance featured talented artists, including Rishikka Bali, Sachchidanand Narayankar, Sonam Vora, and Vaishnavi Sharma, who vividly depicted Meera Bai's unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna.

Praising the visionary direction, storyteller Laksh Maheshwari said, "The concept originated from Amit Joshi, a very talented director. He aimed to create a play encompassing dancers, musicians, singers, storytelling, poetry, and acting. It's a beautiful blend of all these artistic traditions." Rishikka Bali, the actress portraying Meera Bai, expressed her gratitude, saying, "Participating in this play has been an incredible experience. Amit Joshi believed in my potential and offered me this role after a look test. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity."

Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Television actress Supriya Shukla, known for her roles in 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'Kumkum Bhagya,' remarked, "The live music and singing created a mesmerizing atmosphere." Delnaaz, recognized for her performance in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' added, "This play was extraordinarily beautiful. It moved me to tears. Everyone did a marvellous job."

Meera Bai, also known as Mirabai or Sant Meerabai, was a 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and a devout follower of Krishna. Her life and devotion have inspired numerous legends and folk tales, although the details often vary significantly. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024