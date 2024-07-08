Fabrica Celebrates 30 Years of Artistic Innovation: A Global Creative Gathering

Fabrica, Benetton Group's research center, celebrated its 30th birthday on July 6 with an all-day festival that opened to the public. The event ran from morning until midnight at Fabrica's renowned headquarters, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

The celebration included exhibitions, concerts, DJ sets, lectures, workshops, and performances by over 100 former residents. Notable alumni like designers Jaime Hayon and Nico Vascellari, and photographers Pieter Hugo and Laia Abril, shared their creative experiences and achievements.

The festival's music lineup featured a diverse range of performances from intercultural music to high-tech electronica. The event concluded with a spectacular performance by German duo OY and DJ sets by Bottin and Joseph Paul. The program also included screenings of artistic films and workshops across various disciplines, emphasizing a transdisciplinary approach to creativity.

