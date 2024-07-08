Left Menu

Fabrica Celebrates 30 Years of Artistic Innovation: A Global Creative Gathering

Fabrica, Benetton Group's research center, marked its 30th anniversary with an all-day festival in Treviso on July 6. The event featured exhibitions, music performances, and workshops showcasing the talents of its alumni. Over 100 participants celebrated, sharing their creative journeys and envisioning future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:05 IST
Fabrica Celebrates 30 Years of Artistic Innovation: A Global Creative Gathering
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Fabrica, Benetton Group's research center, celebrated its 30th birthday on July 6 with an all-day festival that opened to the public. The event ran from morning until midnight at Fabrica's renowned headquarters, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

The celebration included exhibitions, concerts, DJ sets, lectures, workshops, and performances by over 100 former residents. Notable alumni like designers Jaime Hayon and Nico Vascellari, and photographers Pieter Hugo and Laia Abril, shared their creative experiences and achievements.

The festival's music lineup featured a diverse range of performances from intercultural music to high-tech electronica. The event concluded with a spectacular performance by German duo OY and DJ sets by Bottin and Joseph Paul. The program also included screenings of artistic films and workshops across various disciplines, emphasizing a transdisciplinary approach to creativity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024