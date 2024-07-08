Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Sees Over Two Lakh Pilgrims in First Week

The Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir witnessed a significant influx of pilgrims, with over two lakh devotees having visited the cave shrine of Lord Shiva within the first week. The pilgrimage continues to draw thousands daily despite security challenges and reported fatalities.

The Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir has crossed a significant milestone, with over two lakh pilgrims having paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the cave shrine by Monday. On the seventh day alone, 24,879 devotees partook in the pilgrimage, expressing their reverence for Baba Bholenath, officials announced.

Specifically, officials reported that the number of pilgrims who have journeyed to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine has now reached 2,07,016. Among the devotees, there were 16,826 males, 5,345 females, 398 sadhus, and one sadhvi, along with over 2,000 security forces and 289 children.

This year's yatra has seen two fatalities due to cardiac arrests along the Baltal route in June. The pilgrimage, which spans 52 days, will conclude on August 19. Last year, the annual yatra saw over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine.

