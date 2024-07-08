Left Menu

Russian Theatre Director and Playwright Sentenced in Crackdown on Dissent

A Russian court on Monday sentenced theatre director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk to six years in prison on terrorism charges. The trial's outcome is part of a broader crackdown on dissent in Russia, intensified since the invasion of Ukraine. Both artists stated their play aims to counteract terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:26 IST
A Russian court on Monday convicted theatre director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk of terrorism charges, sentencing them to six years each in prison. This represents the latest escalation in Russia's crackdown on dissent following the country's military actions in Ukraine.

Berkovich and Petriychuk have been in jail for over a year awaiting trial. Authorities claimed their play, 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' justifies terrorism, an offense punishable by up to seven years in Russia. Both artists vehemently denied the accusations, stating the play aims to prevent terrorism.

The play had previously received support from the Russian Culture Ministry and was awarded the Golden Mask, Russia's top national theatre award. The case against the artists has sparked widespread outrage, with an open letter supporting them garnering over 16,000 signatures. The Kremlin has intensified its repression since the Ukraine invasion, targeting critics and imposing harsh penalties.

