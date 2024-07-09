Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan's ''Lucky Bhaskar'' Gets New Release Date on Ganesh Chaturthi

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film ''Lucky Bhaskar'' is now set to release on September 7, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. The multilingual film, directed by Venky Atluri, features Salmaan in the lead role of a banker encountering unexpected events. Initially slated for September 27, the release date was moved up.

Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated film, ''Lucky Bhaskar,'' has secured a new release date and is set to premiere on September 7, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actor shared the updated release date on his 'X' handle, along with a poster featuring the date ''7.9.24 in cinemas worldwide.'' The film will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

''Lucky Bhaskar,'' directed by Venky Atluri, follows the story of a banker who faces unexpected turns of events after discovering a large sum of money. Initially slated for release on September 27, the date was moved forward to avoid clashing with Sujeeth's ''They Call Him OG,'' which has been delayed due to lead actor Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.

