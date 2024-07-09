Scarlett Johansson's 'Just Cause': A Modern Revival of a Classic Thriller

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has announced that work on the upcoming Amazon thriller series 'Just Cause' is underway, following delays caused by a writer's strike. Initially revealed in 2022, the project had experienced setbacks, but development has now resumed.

'It's coming along... It's being written,' Johansson mentioned at the premiere of her latest film 'Fly Me To The Moon.' According to the 39-year-old actor, the strike had put everyone in a holding pattern, but the team is now actively working on the script. Johansson, who played the young daughter of protagonist Paul Armstrong in the original 1995 film, will now take on the lead role of Madison 'Madi' Cowart in the contemporary adaptation.

In this new version, Johansson doubles as star and executive producer. The character, originally a Miami newspaper editorial writer named Matt Cowart, has been reimagined as a struggling female reporter. The series is being co-written by filmmaker Cord Jefferson and writer John Wells, who will also serve as executive producers. Under the banner of John Wells Productions, the update promises a fresh take on John Katzenbach's 1992 novel.

