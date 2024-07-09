Tom Cruise and Doug Liman Tease Possible 'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel

Director Doug Liman and actor Tom Cruise are entertaining the idea of a sequel to 'Edge of Tomorrow,' a 2014 sci-fi film centered on a time loop and alien invasion that has garnered a cult following.

The original movie, penned by Christopher McQuarrie, featured Cruise and Emily Blunt as military personnel battling an extraterrestrial threat by constantly reliving the same 24 hours. McQuarrie also later worked with Cruise on the 'Mission Impossible' series.

Liman, who has a history of collaborations with Cruise including 'American Made,' explained to Empire that the pair recently revisited 'Edge of Tomorrow' and found themselves appreciating it anew. 'Tom and I just rewatched it about two months ago after not seeing it for a decade. It's a really good movie,' Liman commented, showing enthusiasm for the film's potential sequel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)