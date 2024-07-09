Left Menu

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman Tease Possible 'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel

Filmmaker Doug Liman and Tom Cruise discuss a potential sequel to the 2014 sci-fi drama 'Edge of Tomorrow.' The movie, written by Christopher McQuarrie, involves a time loop and alien invasion. Despite the uncertainty, the duo recently rewatched the film, expressing their love for its world and concept.

Updated: 09-07-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:28 IST
Tom Cruise
Director Doug Liman and actor Tom Cruise are entertaining the idea of a sequel to 'Edge of Tomorrow,' a 2014 sci-fi film centered on a time loop and alien invasion that has garnered a cult following.

The original movie, penned by Christopher McQuarrie, featured Cruise and Emily Blunt as military personnel battling an extraterrestrial threat by constantly reliving the same 24 hours. McQuarrie also later worked with Cruise on the 'Mission Impossible' series.

Liman, who has a history of collaborations with Cruise including 'American Made,' explained to Empire that the pair recently revisited 'Edge of Tomorrow' and found themselves appreciating it anew. 'Tom and I just rewatched it about two months ago after not seeing it for a decade. It's a really good movie,' Liman commented, showing enthusiasm for the film's potential sequel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

