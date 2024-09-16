Simpolo Tiles & Bathware Expands Footprint with Exclusive Gallery in Nepal

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a leading name in the Indian ceramic industry, has inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware gallery at Bhawani Retail Nepal, Bhrikuty Chowk, Biratnagar. Spanning an area of over 2100 sq. ft., the new showroom features some of Simpolo's best-selling products, including the innovative 'StrongX' surface and the latest 'Ricco-2.0' collection.

The gallery aims to cater to the diverse tiling needs of house builders and architects, offering state-of-the-art mock-up displays in a fitting ambiance. These displays are designed to give customers a real-world feel of the tiles and to inspire architects with practical applications.

At the grand opening, Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer, expressed enthusiasm over the brand's extended reach in Nepal, stating, "This gallery is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class products to meet the evolving needs of our customers here. Nepal is a key market for us." Similarly, Ranajit Sinha, GM-East, emphasized the milestone's importance in setting new benchmarks for innovation and design in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)