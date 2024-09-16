Left Menu

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware Expands Footprint with Exclusive Gallery in Nepal

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a prominent player in the Indian ceramic industry, has launched its exclusive gallery at Bhawani Retail Nepal, Bhrikuty Chowk, Biratnagar. The showroom, spanning over 2100 sq. ft., features leading products such as the 'StrongX' surface and the updated ‘Ricco-2.0’ collection, showcasing innovative and premium tile solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nepal | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:19 IST
Simpolo Tiles & Bathware Expands Footprint with Exclusive Gallery in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a leading name in the Indian ceramic industry, has inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware gallery at Bhawani Retail Nepal, Bhrikuty Chowk, Biratnagar. Spanning an area of over 2100 sq. ft., the new showroom features some of Simpolo's best-selling products, including the innovative 'StrongX' surface and the latest 'Ricco-2.0' collection.

The gallery aims to cater to the diverse tiling needs of house builders and architects, offering state-of-the-art mock-up displays in a fitting ambiance. These displays are designed to give customers a real-world feel of the tiles and to inspire architects with practical applications.

At the grand opening, Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer, expressed enthusiasm over the brand's extended reach in Nepal, stating, "This gallery is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class products to meet the evolving needs of our customers here. Nepal is a key market for us." Similarly, Ranajit Sinha, GM-East, emphasized the milestone's importance in setting new benchmarks for innovation and design in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024