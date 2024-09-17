Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Co-Star in New Digital Love Saga Directed by Advait Chandan

Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to co-star in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025.

Phantom Studios shared on Instagram, “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.”

Advait Chandan, renowned for his work on 'Secret Superstar' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' will helm the project.

A Zee Studios worldwide release, the movie is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

According to the makers, the film will delve into 'love, likes & everything in between.' Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Netflix’s 'The Archies' in 2023, while Junaid Khan debuted with ‘Maharaj’ earlier this year, also on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)