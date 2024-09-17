Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Co-Star in New Digital Love Saga Directed by Advait Chandan
Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will star in an upcoming film set to release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Advait Chandan and backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the film explores love in the digital age. Both actors have previous credits on major streaming platforms.
Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to co-star in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film, the makers announced on Tuesday.
The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025.
Phantom Studios shared on Instagram, “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.”
Advait Chandan, renowned for his work on 'Secret Superstar' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' will helm the project.
A Zee Studios worldwide release, the movie is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.
According to the makers, the film will delve into 'love, likes & everything in between.' Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Netflix’s 'The Archies' in 2023, while Junaid Khan debuted with ‘Maharaj’ earlier this year, also on Netflix.
