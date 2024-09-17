Left Menu

'Father of the Bride' Star Adria Arjona to Headline in New Action Thriller 'Onslaught'

Adria Arjona, known for 'Father of the Bride', is set to star and produce the upcoming action thriller 'Onslaught'. The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, involves a mother using her special skills to protect her family from a military base escapee threat. The project is shrouded in secrecy.

Adria Arjona, famous for her role in 'Father of the Bride', is in discussions to star in the upcoming action thriller 'Onslaught'. She will also serve as the executive producer, reports The Hollywood Reporter. While plot specifics remain undisclosed, the film is described as a 'gonzo action horror thriller' directed by 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' filmmaker Adam Wingard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona will portray a mother who utilizes a distinct set of skills to shield her family after encountering a threat that escaped from a secret military base. The film is set to be produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett under their Ryder Picture Company banner, alongside A24 and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and Jeremy Platt will also take on producer roles, while Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers of Lyrical, together with A24, join as executive producers.

Arjona's filmography includes notable projects such as 'Emerald City', 'Good Omens', and 'Andor'. She has also appeared in 'Life of the Party', 'Triple Frontier', and was seen in Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut 'Blink Twice'. Additionally, Arjona starred in the indie drama 'Los Frikis', set in early 1990s Cuba, which earned accolades at various film festivals.

