Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Launches Cleanliness Drive

In a significant move towards promoting cleanliness, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the fortnight-long 'Swachhata Hi Seva' drive at Dera Natung Government College on Tuesday.

Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness for both mental and physical well-being, Khandu urged citizens to integrate cleanliness into their daily lives, advocating for a commitment of 100 hours annually towards cleanliness activities.

Lauding the decade-long Swachhata Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu noted a marked improvement in cleanliness and public attitudes, particularly in Itanagar. He also called on Urban Local Bodies to adopt best practices in solid waste management from other states to overcome existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)