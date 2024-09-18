President Murmu's Engaging Interaction with Traditional Weavers and Folk Artists in Indore

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu engaged with traditional weavers and folk artists during her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, showcasing her admiration for local craftsmanship in Indore.

Renowned Gond artist Durga Bai Vyam had the honor of presenting her painting to the President. Murmu, evidently impressed, called Vyam near and posed for a memorable photo with the Padmashree awardee, highlighting her appreciation for Gond-style art.

In addition to her interaction with Vyam, the President also met with tribal doll craftsman Ramesh Parmar, who advocated for increased tribal art training opportunities. President Murmu's support for the local handicraft sector was further evidenced by her purchase of Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees from the state-run emporium. Her itinerary also includes a visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, interaction with sculptors of 'Shri Mahakal Lok,' and participating in the diamond jubilee convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday.

