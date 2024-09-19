Left Menu

Vietnamese Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces New Financial Fraud Trial

Vietnamese real estate mogul Truong My Lan, already facing a death sentence, encounters new charges of financial fraud. The chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group is accused of extensive financial misconduct, including illegal bond issuance, money laundering, and large-scale illegal money transfers. Her month-long trial starts Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 07:25 IST
Vietnamese Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces New Financial Fraud Trial

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, already sentenced to death, faces new charges of financial fraud in a trial starting on Thursday, according to state media.

Lan, chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, is accused of obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border money transfers. She is part of a larger anti-corruption campaign, "Blazing Furnace," targeting high-profile business figures and state officials in Vietnam.

The Ho Chi Minh City trial is slated to last a month, involving 33 of Lan's alleged accomplices and expecting up to 1,000 attendees daily. Lan allegedly raised 30 trillion dong ($1.2 billion) through illegal bond issuance, transferred $4.5 billion in and out of Vietnam, and laundered 445 trillion dong ($18.1 billion). In April, she was sentenced to death for embezzlement, bribery, and banking violations in a separate 304 trillion dong fraud case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024