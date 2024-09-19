Left Menu

Coldplay Set to Rock Mumbai in 2025 After Eight-Year Hiatus

British rock band Coldplay will perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, as part of their 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'. This marks their first visit to India in eight years. Tickets go live on September 22 exclusively on BookMyShow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:39 IST
Coldplay Set to Rock Mumbai in 2025 After Eight-Year Hiatus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British rock sensation Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai next year as part of their highly-anticipated 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'. This marks the band's first return to India in eight years.

The performances are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The tour tickets will be available starting September 22 at 12 pm exclusively on BookMyShow.

The Grammy-winning band is expected to perform hits from their albums, including their upcoming release 'Moon Music', set to launch on October 4. The Mumbai shows will be a blend of classics like 'Yellow' and 'Viva La Vida' alongside new singles 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024