Coldplay Set to Rock Mumbai in 2025 After Eight-Year Hiatus

British rock sensation Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai next year as part of their highly-anticipated 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'. This marks the band's first return to India in eight years.

The performances are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The tour tickets will be available starting September 22 at 12 pm exclusively on BookMyShow.

The Grammy-winning band is expected to perform hits from their albums, including their upcoming release 'Moon Music', set to launch on October 4. The Mumbai shows will be a blend of classics like 'Yellow' and 'Viva La Vida' alongside new singles 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'.

(With inputs from agencies.)