Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hosts New Competition Series 'Destination X'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will host 'Destination X', a competition series blending fantasy and reality. Contestants go on a mystery road trip, solving clues to reach their destination first. The show premieres in 2025, marking Morgan's unscripted debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:48 IST
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hosts New Competition Series 'Destination X'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Image source: Instagram/ @jeffreydeanmorgan). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will step into a new role as he takes on hosting duties for the competition series 'Destination X,' according to People. The series blends fantasy with reality, featuring contestants who embark on a road trip with no knowledge of their location.

The official description states that to win, contestants must deduce their mystery locations. Once on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life game board filled with clues and misdirects, testing both mental and physical prowess. The first contestant to reach the destination wins, with eliminations occurring at the end of each episode.

In a press release, Morgan expressed his excitement, saying, 'Destination X captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery, and gaming. I can't wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, guiding players through challenges.' This will be Morgan's first unscripted role, and the show will premiere in 2025, as reported by People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

