Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Wins Grand Prix at Cannes, Eyes Oscars

Director Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at Cannes. The film is now vying for an Oscar nomination and will soon release across India. Actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media is distributing the film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:57 IST
Director Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has become the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at Cannes. The film, now aiming for an Oscar nomination, will debut in Kerala on Saturday and later release across India, distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) is expected to announce the Indian representative for the Oscars next week. If not selected, the film may still be considered for general categories. Kapadia remains optimistic, highlighting the journey and collaborative effort involved in making the film.

Daggubati praised Kapadia as a 'pure filmmaker,' noting that the film garnered acclaim based solely on merit. Unlike his previous works 'Baahubali' and 'RRR,' this film's strategy is driven by its artistic journey rather than extensive promotion. The film revolves around complex lives of women facing personal and societal challenges, showcasing Kapadia's storytelling finesse and the strong performances of its cast.

