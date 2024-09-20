Motwani Jadeja Foundation Launches Impact Fellowship for Indian Social Innovators

New Delhi [India], September 20: The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) has announced the launch of the Impact Fellowship, a pioneering initiative focused on bolstering India's leadership in social innovation on a global scale.

This highly esteemed annual fellowship will empower outstanding Indian social leaders by providing exceptional opportunities to showcase their impactful work, connect with global networks, and enhance their capacity to drive meaningful change.

As part of the inaugural fellowship, fourteen non-profit impact leaders from India will visit New York City this month, representing India at global forums in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Asha Jadeja, President of the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, emphasized, "The Impact Fellowship symbolizes India's limitless potential and growing leadership in global social innovation. By empowering change-makers, we amplify their voices and nurture the seeds of transformational impact that will resonate across India and beyond."

Despite India's robust social sector spending of Rs. 23 lakh crore (approximately USD 280 billion) in FY 2023, growing at 13% annually, the country's representation in global social impact forums remains modest compared to other nations like the US. While India sends around 50-60 delegates to the World Economic Forum, the US sends over 200, highlighting a disparity in global visibility.

The Motwani Jadeja Impact Fellowship, in partnership with Dasra, aims to bridge this gap by elevating Indian leaders on the global stage. The fellowship will immerse selected leaders from sectors such as education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability in a week-long experience in New York City during the UNGA and the Dasra Philanthropy Forum.

Deval Sanghavi, Co-Founder of Dasra, added, "The Motwani Jadeja Impact Fellowship offers a unique opportunity to elevate India's voice on the global stage and highlights the significant contributions of Indian organizations in addressing pressing global challenges."

The fellows will showcase their initiatives at several events during UNGA week, including the Dasra Philanthropy Forum, CGI 2024 Annual Meeting, and the Skoll Foundation Reception, facilitating collaborations and driving meaningful, scalable change.

(With inputs from agencies.)