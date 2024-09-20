Left Menu

Deputy CM Inaugurates Bhubaneswar's Latest Attraction: Wonderla Amusement Park

Spread over 50 acres, this is Wonderla's fourth park, with locations in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The park aims to boost tourism, offer family-friendly activities, and create job opportunities.

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, inaugurated a new amusement park operated by Wonderla Holidays on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Spread over 50 acres, this park is Wonderla's fourth venture, joining its counterparts in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Parida highlighted that the new facility aims to inspire young minds and boost the state's recreational offerings while contributing significantly to tourism growth.

Parida emphasized that the park's modern rides and strict safety standards promise a unique experience for families and visitors. Besides enhancing physical and mental development in children, the park is expected to play a crucial role in enriching lives and fostering holistic growth among Odisha's youth. The state government is committed to supporting Wonderla's initiatives to attract similar ventures to Odisha.

Wonderla Bhubaneswar, which has been operating since a soft launch in May, has generated over 400 jobs and significantly contributed to the local economy. The park, built with a Rs 190 crore investment and featuring cyclone-proof construction, aims to generate Rs 35 crore revenue this financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

