Signify Illuminates West Tripura: Emergency LED Lighting for Flood-Affected Households

In response to devastating floods in West Tripura district, Signify, a global lighting leader, has provided emergency LED lighting to affected households. Partnering with District Administration and Agartala Municipal Corporation, the initiative falls under Signify's 'Har Gaon Roshan' CSR program.

The project, in collaboration with the Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution (FISS), aims to ensure safe and illuminated spaces during power outages, aiding recovery and resilience. Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR at Signify, Greater India, expressed the company's commitment to leveraging technology for social impact.

Hon'ble Mayor Sri Dipak Majumder highlighted the significance of the initiative in ensuring community safety. The project aims to benefit approximately 33,000 families by providing sustainable lighting solutions that will aid in the recovery efforts. The project will run from September to November.

(With inputs from agencies.)