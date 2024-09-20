Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Clarifies Source of Ghee for Palani Temple's Panchamirtham Prasadam

The Tamil Nadu government has clarified that the ghee used to prepare Panchamirtham prasadam at the Palani Lord Murugan temple is procured from state-run Aavin. This follows false claims on social media about AR Dairy supplying ghee to the temple. The government confirmed the quality of Aavin's ghee through its Fact Check handle on 'X'.

The Tamil Nadu government has officially stated that the ghee utilized in preparing Panchamirtham prasadam at the Palani Lord Murugan temple is sourced from Aavin, a state-run dairy cooperative.

This announcement comes as a rebuttal to social media claims asserting that AR Dairy, known for supplying ghee to the Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, was also supplying ghee to Palani shrine. The government unequivocally debunked these claims through its Fact Check handle on 'X', calling them completely false.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department corroborated that Aavin's ghee is used in the Panchamirtham, which includes five ingredients: ghee, honey, banana, jaggery, and cardamom. This clarification follows controversy sparked by allegations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about low-quality ghee and animal fat in Tirupati temple laddus, which AR Dairy has refuted, citing official certifications of their product quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

