Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Youth-Driven Startup Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unveiled three innovative startup projects created by a young entrepreneur from Shimla.

Named Shayata, Saffira, and Fayan, the ventures aim to provide doorstep services such as hair salon facilities, rapid grocery delivery, and e-payment solutions for utility bills.

The projects, launched by 18-year-old Shayan Abdul Jishan, reflect a growing trend of youth-driven entrepreneurship in the region. Sukhu emphasized the importance of such initiatives for job creation and self-employment, adding that the state government has allotted a Rs 680 crore fund to support startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)