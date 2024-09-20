Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Youth-Driven Startup Projects
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched three innovative startup projects conceived by an 18-year-old Shimla resident. The projects, named Shayata, Saffira, and Fayan, offer various doorstep services including salon facilities, grocery delivery, and e-payment solutions. The state government underscores its commitment to encouraging youth entrepreneurship through a dedicated Rs 680 crore fund.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unveiled three innovative startup projects created by a young entrepreneur from Shimla.
Named Shayata, Saffira, and Fayan, the ventures aim to provide doorstep services such as hair salon facilities, rapid grocery delivery, and e-payment solutions for utility bills.
The projects, launched by 18-year-old Shayan Abdul Jishan, reflect a growing trend of youth-driven entrepreneurship in the region. Sukhu emphasized the importance of such initiatives for job creation and self-employment, adding that the state government has allotted a Rs 680 crore fund to support startups.
