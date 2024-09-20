Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Youth-Driven Startup Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched three innovative startup projects conceived by an 18-year-old Shimla resident. The projects, named Shayata, Saffira, and Fayan, offer various doorstep services including salon facilities, grocery delivery, and e-payment solutions. The state government underscores its commitment to encouraging youth entrepreneurship through a dedicated Rs 680 crore fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Youth-Driven Startup Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unveiled three innovative startup projects created by a young entrepreneur from Shimla.

Named Shayata, Saffira, and Fayan, the ventures aim to provide doorstep services such as hair salon facilities, rapid grocery delivery, and e-payment solutions for utility bills.

The projects, launched by 18-year-old Shayan Abdul Jishan, reflect a growing trend of youth-driven entrepreneurship in the region. Sukhu emphasized the importance of such initiatives for job creation and self-employment, adding that the state government has allotted a Rs 680 crore fund to support startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024