EORTV Teams Up With Vsure Investment Affairs to Expand Digital Entertainment
EORTV, a leading OTT platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Vsure Investment Affairs to enhance its content acquisition, marketing, and technological infrastructure. The collaboration aims to expand EORTV's subscriber base to 5 million within a year, strengthening its position in India's growing OTT market.
New Delhi [India] September 24: EORTV, an innovative OTT platform led by Deepak Pandey, has formed a strategic alliance with Vsure Investment Affairs Private Limited. The partnership aims to bolster EORTV's content acquisition, marketing, and technological capabilities.
Vsure, directed by Founder Anish Maheshwari, along with Asha Maheshwari and co-founders Amitt Rathi and Srajan Nawal, has committed to investing in EORTV's growth over the forthcoming years. Ajay Thakur, CEO & Managing Partner of TGI SME Capital Advisor LLP, will supervise the investment.
With this backing, EORTV aspires to reach 5 million subscribers within a year, building on its existing 1.5 million+ downloads. The announcement event in Andheri, Mumbai featured numerous celebrities, marking a significant milestone for EORTV in India's OTT industry.
