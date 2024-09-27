Surat's Young Genius Shines at International Junior Mental Calculation Championship

Umar Faruk Patel, a promising young talent from Surat, shined brightly at the International Junior Mental Calculation World Championship held in Germany from September 21 to 23, 2023. Scoring an impressive 1300 points, Patel represented India and made his community proud under the guidance of mentors Mihir Desai and Peter Eubebius Noronha.

The competition saw participation from 86 children hailing from 22 different countries, including Japan, Algeria, and South Africa. Surat's pride, Umar, has now unlocked numerous future opportunities for himself, while also illuminating his father's name.

In addition, three children from Mumbai have been selected to compete in the Junior Mental Calculation World Championship 2024, where they'll demonstrate extraordinary skills in mental maths topics like prime numbers and square roots. Among the notable participants is Mohammad Umar from DSB International School, who has a remarkable record of achievements including treks to famed destinations like Mount Everest Base Camp and Mount Kilimanjaro.

(With inputs from agencies.)