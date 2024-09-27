Reese Witherspoon Announces Open Casting for 'Legally Blonde' Prequel

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon announced an open casting call for the prequel of her iconic 2001 romantic comedy, 'Legally Blonde'. The series, titled 'Elle', will be produced by Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, in collaboration with Prime Video.

The announcement, made via Witherspoon's Instagram, revealed that the casting call is specifically for young Elle Woods in her high school years. 'We're making the casting process totally OPEN,' Witherspoon noted, encouraging aspiring actors to submit auditions through a provided link.

'Legally Blonde' follows the journey of Elle Woods, who enrolls in law school to win her boyfriend back, only to discover her own potential beyond her appearance. Directed by Robert Luketic, the film also starred Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, and Linda Cardellini.

