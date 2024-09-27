Belgium's Prime Minister Challenges Pope Over Clerical Abuse

Belgium's prime minister launched a scathing critique of Pope Francis on Friday over the Catholic Church's handling of clerical sex abuse cases, demanding concrete actions to address past wrongs and prioritize victims over the institution.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's speech at the start of Francis' visit marked one of the most severe rebukes ever delivered to a pope during a foreign trip. Even King Philippe echoed the call for the Church to work relentlessly to help victims heal.

The harsh tone highlights the enduring anger in Belgium over two decades of abuse revelations and cover-ups, which have severely damaged the Catholic hierarchy's credibility and contributed to diminished religious influence in the country.

