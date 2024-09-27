Climate Activists Sentenced for Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' Attack

Two British climate activists were sentenced on Friday for throwing tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery nearly two years ago. The act by Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, caused significant damage to the masterpiece's frame.

The activists, members of the environmental group Just Stop Oil, aimed to pressure the British government into halting new oil and gas projects. Plummer received a two-year sentence while Holland was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Both had glued their hands to the wall beneath the painting.

Judge Christopher Hehir, who also sentenced Just Stop Oil co-founder Roger Hallam, emphasized that such actions cannot be justified by personal beliefs. 'Sunflowers' was covered by protective glass, sparing the painting itself from damage, but causing £10,000 worth of damage to the frame.

