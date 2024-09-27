Left Menu

Climate Activists Sentenced for Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' Attack

Two British climate activists, Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland, were sentenced for throwing tomato soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery. The activists, associated with Just Stop Oil, aimed to protest against new oil and gas projects. The painting itself was preserved by protective glass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:46 IST
Climate Activists Sentenced for Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two British climate activists were sentenced on Friday for throwing tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery nearly two years ago. The act by Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, caused significant damage to the masterpiece's frame.

The activists, members of the environmental group Just Stop Oil, aimed to pressure the British government into halting new oil and gas projects. Plummer received a two-year sentence while Holland was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Both had glued their hands to the wall beneath the painting.

Judge Christopher Hehir, who also sentenced Just Stop Oil co-founder Roger Hallam, emphasized that such actions cannot be justified by personal beliefs. 'Sunflowers' was covered by protective glass, sparing the painting itself from damage, but causing £10,000 worth of damage to the frame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024