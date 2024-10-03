California Doctor Pleads Guilty in Overdose Death of 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry

In a significant development, Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego has admitted to illegally distributing ketamine, a potent drug that led to the overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Chavez entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court, Los Angeles, and now faces a potential 10-year prison sentence, with sentencing set for April.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, another physician implicated in the case, and Jasveen Sangha, an alleged illicit supplier known as the 'ketamine queen,' have pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled to stand trial in March. Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered the drug, and a middleman have already pleaded guilty.

Authorities revealed that Plasencia acquired ketamine from Chavez, and in a text exchange, referred to Perry in a derogatory manner while discussing pricing. Court documents indicate Plasencia administered the drug to Perry at home, leading to the actor's death by drowning due to acute ketamine effects. Chavez has relinquished his medical license and remains free on bond pending sentencing.

