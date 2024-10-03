Left Menu

Marathi Joins Elite Club of Classical Languages Amid Political Momentum

The Indian government has granted Marathi the status of a classical language, recognizing its rich cultural contribution to the nation's heritage. This decision, announced by PM Narendra Modi, has been celebrated as a major achievement for Maharashtra, especially in the run-up to the state's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Indian government has conferred the prestigious status of a classical language on Marathi, generating applause from all corners of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement on Thursday, hailed Marathi as a source of national pride and congratulated the people for this recognition.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the Central government following the announcement. "This is a golden letter day," Fadnavis declared, acknowledging the efforts of both current and former state administrations in advocating for the classical status of Marathi.

The move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, infusing political dynamism into a longstanding demand. Other languages including Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali also received the classical tag, aligning them with the likes of Tamil, Sanskrit, and Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

