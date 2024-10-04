Left Menu

Fran Drescher Joins Star-Studded Cast of Josh Safdie's 'Marty Supreme'

Fran Drescher, famed for her role in 'The Nanny', joins Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie's new table tennis movie, 'Marty Supreme'. Despite the plot remains unknown, this marks Drescher's first role since the actors' strike she led as SAG-AFTRA president.

Updated: 04-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:23 IST
Fran Drescher (Image source: Instagram / @officialfrandrescher). Image Credit: ANI
Fran Drescher, best known for her iconic role in the CBS sitcom 'The Nanny', has been cast in Josh Safdie's latest film, 'Marty Supreme'. According to Variety, Drescher will portray the mother of Timothee Chalamet's character in this table tennis-themed movie, which also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler.

Drescher is celebrated for her roles in films such as The Beautician and the Beast and the animated 'Hotel Transylvania' series. Her career achievements include two Emmy nominations and leading the SAG-AFTRA union during the 2023 actors' strike, where she secured better wages for performers.

'Marty Supreme' marks Drescher's return to the big screen since the resolution of the actors' strike. The production has yet to unveil its plot, but this film adds to Drescher's considerable body of work, which spans from her 1977 debut in 'Saturday Night Fever' to her Broadway turn in 'Cinderella'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

