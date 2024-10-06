Left Menu

National Film Award Suspension for Jani Master Amid Assault Allegations

The National Film Awards has suspended the award for choreographer Jani Master due to allegations of sexual assault. The suspension led to the withdrawal of his invitation to the 70th National Film Awards. The allegations, which include crimes under the POCSO Act, are currently subjudice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:16 IST
The National Film Awards Cell, part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has officially suspended the National Film Award for choreographer Jani Master following serious allegations of sexual assault.

This decision resulted in the withdrawal of an invitation extended to Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, to partake in the 70th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi. He was initially set to be honored for his choreography in the Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam'.

The awards cell noted the invitation was sent before allegations under the POCSO Act emerged. Currently, the case remains subjudice, prompting authorities to retract the award until further notice as investigations proceed.

