Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor Set to Ignite Screens in 'Abir Gulaal'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor are teaming up for the romantic comedy 'Abir Gulaal'. The film, announced by its makers on Monday, marks the actors' first collaboration.

Set in London, the production started filming on September 29 under the direction of Aarti S Bagdi, known for 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi'. It is an international project produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures. The first-look images have already been unveiled, showcasing the film's diverse cast from India and the UK.

Producers Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy described 'Abir Gulaal' as a film that will enchant Fawad's global fanbase with a charming portrayal of love and healing. The movie is scheduled for a two-month shoot in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)