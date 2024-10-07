Left Menu

Tira Unveils Augustinus Bader in India, Kent RO Teams with BLACK+DECKER for Water Purifiers

Tira's beauty platform launches prestigious skincare brand Augustinus Bader in India, renowned for award-winning formulas. Founded by Professor Augustinus Bader, it holds a celebrity and expert following. Kent RO Systems partners with BLACK+DECKER to introduce advanced water purifiers, available online via Amazon and Flipkart, enhancing water purification technologies in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:17 IST
Reliance Retail's Tira, an omnichannel beauty platform, has announced the introduction of the globally acclaimed luxury skincare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India. Known for its scientifically advanced and award-winning formulations, Augustinus Bader offers premium products supported by rigorous research in the industry.

The brand was established by the eminent stem cell and biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader. Since its 2018 launch, the brand has garnered a devoted following among celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts worldwide. Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, expressed that this launch signals their commitment to bringing luxury and high-performance skincare to India's expanding community of beauty aficionados.

In a separate development, Kent RO Systems announces a strategic licensing partnership with U.S.-based BLACK+DECKER. Together, they have launched two advanced water purifiers in India, available exclusively online via Amazon and Flipkart. This collaboration, facilitated by LicenseWorks, aims to revolutionize home water purification systems in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

