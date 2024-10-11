Left Menu

Prosenjit Chatterjee Celebrates Durga Puja: A Cultural Unifier in Kolkata

Prosenjit Chatterjee, a renowned Bengali actor, celebrated Navratri at Hazra Park Durgotsab in Kolkata, emphasizing Durga Puja's cultural significance. The festival, honoring Goddess Durga's victory, attracts global visitors. Chatterjee highlighted how Durga Puja unites people across social divides while reflecting on his illustrious film career.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee celebrated Navratri by offering prayers at the Hazra Park Durgotsab Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Clad in a blue kurta, he embraced the significance of the festival in a city where the occasion holds profound cultural value.

In an interaction with ANI, Chatterjee articulated the essence of Durga Puja, which transcends religious observance to build a sense of community and togetherness. He noted the extensive preparations and global draw of the festival, underscoring its power to unify people from various walks of life.

Highlighting the festival's wider cultural resonance, he likened Durga Puja to a celebration of art, compassion, and unity. Chatterjee's remarks intertwined with his illustrious film career, marked by collaborations with renowned filmmakers and significant accolades that encompass his contributions to both Bengali and Bollywood cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

