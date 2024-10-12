A R Rahman's Performance Boosts Kamala Harris's Campaign
Legendary composer A R Rahman has created a 30-minute performance video endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. The performance aims to mobilize AAPI voters and will be broadcast on October 13. This marks Rahman's first major political endorsement, emphasizing AAPI representation in American politics.
In a show of support for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential bid, legendary music composer A R Rahman has recorded a 30-minute performance video. His endorsement is seen as a significant boost to Harris's campaign ahead of the November 5 general elections.
Rahman is the first major international artist from South Asia to support Harris, who has roots in both Indian and African heritage. "This performance is not just about music; it's a rallying call for communities to engage and vote," said Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund.
The exclusive performance, set to air on October 13 via AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube channel and other major South Asian networks, underscores the importance of AAPI voters in the upcoming election. Featuring beloved songs and messages about Harris's candidacy, it's a strategic push to galvanize support from the South Asian community worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
