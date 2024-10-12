Ajay Jadeja Ascends: A Royal Heir to Jamnagar's Legacy

The princely state of Nawanagar, also known as Jamnagar in Gujarat, witnessed a significant announcement on the auspicious day of Dussehra. Ajay Jadeja, a former Indian cricketer and royalty descendant, has been named the successor to the throne by his uncle, the current Maharaja.

Maharaja Shatrusalyasinh Jadeja, who himself has cricketing ties as a former captain of Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, commended Ajay Jadeja for his willingness to serve the people of Jamnagar. The announcement reflects a resolution to his longstanding dilemma regarding succession.

The Maharaja, referring to the celebrated festival of Dussehra, drew parallels with the legendary victory of the Pandavas. He expressed joy and gratitude for Ajay's acceptance of responsibility and mentioned the historic lineage connecting them to the renowned cricketer Ranjitsinh Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)