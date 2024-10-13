Left Menu

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana's Emotional Journey in 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana explore emotions and talents in the film 'Emilia Perez,' melding musicals, crime, and comedy. Directed by Jacques Audiard, it stars Karla Sofia Gascon as a cartel leader transitioning to female. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial is set for May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In entertainment news, superstars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana have embraced their emotions and talents in the latest film, 'Emilia Perez.' Directed by acclaimed French auteur Jacques Audiard, the movie deftly navigates the complexities of musicals, crime, and comedy genres.

The narrative centers around a Mexican cartel leader, portrayed by Karla Sofia Gascon, who transitions from male to female and starts a non-profit in search of disappeared individuals. This genre-defying film has led its actors on a profound emotional journey.

Separately, hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to face trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges starting May 5, as determined by a U.S. judge. The trial will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan federal court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

