Sapta Shakti Command Charts Future Course at Commanders Conference

The two-day conference of the Sapta Shakti Command concluded on Wednesday, with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh at the helm.

According to a statement from defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the conference addressed key areas like force multipliers, cybersecurity, and new tactical approaches.

Emphasizing the integration of technology, Lt Gen Singh underscored the importance of self-assessment in the face of evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)