Sapta Shakti Command Charts Future Course at Commanders Conference

The Sapta Shakti Command's two-day conference concluded, led by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh. The focus was on strategic advancements including force multipliers, cybersecurity, and evolving tactics to align with new threat paradigms. Singh emphasized technology-driven evolution and continuous self-assessment for future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The two-day conference of the Sapta Shakti Command concluded on Wednesday, with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh at the helm.

According to a statement from defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the conference addressed key areas like force multipliers, cybersecurity, and new tactical approaches.

Emphasizing the integration of technology, Lt Gen Singh underscored the importance of self-assessment in the face of evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

