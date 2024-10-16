Sapta Shakti Command Charts Future Course at Commanders Conference
The Sapta Shakti Command's two-day conference concluded, led by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh. The focus was on strategic advancements including force multipliers, cybersecurity, and evolving tactics to align with new threat paradigms. Singh emphasized technology-driven evolution and continuous self-assessment for future development.
The two-day conference of the Sapta Shakti Command concluded on Wednesday, with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh at the helm.
According to a statement from defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the conference addressed key areas like force multipliers, cybersecurity, and new tactical approaches.
Emphasizing the integration of technology, Lt Gen Singh underscored the importance of self-assessment in the face of evolving threats.
