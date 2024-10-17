Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Liam Payne's Sudden Demise in Buenos Aires

Former One Direction star Liam Payne, aged 31, tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Known for his global fame with One Direction, Payne struggled with addiction demons. His unexpected death has saddened fans and colleagues around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:56 IST
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has died tragically in Buenos Aires, local police have confirmed. The 31-year-old British musician was found dead after a fall from his third-floor hotel room balcony in the Argentine capital.

A statement from the police revealed that they were alerted to the hotel in the upscale Palermo neighborhood regarding an 'aggressive individual' suspected to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Emergency services later confirmed Payne's death within the hotel's interior patio.

MTV's Latin American branch expressed their condolences, stating, 'Our hearts are absolutely broken, and we wish much light and strength for his family and loved ones.' Payne's rise to fame through the band One Direction, which formed during the 2010 X Factor UK competition, captured the hearts of millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

