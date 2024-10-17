Left Menu

Angelina Jolie to Receive Prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at 2025 SBIFF

Angelina Jolie will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. This recognition lauds her impactful contributions to cinema, particularly for her role as Maria Callas in 'Maria.' The film received acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, earning an eight-minute ovation.

Angelina Jolie to Receive Prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at 2025 SBIFF
Angelina Jolie (Image source: Instagram/ @angelinajolie). Image Credit: ANI
In recognition of her stellar contributions to the world of cinema, Angelina Jolie is set to be awarded the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award on February 5, 2025 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. This award, a hallmark since 1995, celebrates filmmakers who have significantly influenced the industry.

Jolie's portrayal of the opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's 'Maria' has garnered critical acclaim, highlighted by an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere. Her heartfelt performance showcased a nuanced depiction of Callas's complex life, earning Jolie this major accolade.

The biographical film delves into the final days of American Greek soprano Maria Callas, exploring themes of identity and legacy amid her retreat to Paris. 'Maria' is produced by Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larrain, and Lorenzo Mieli. Jolie joins a prestigious list of past recipients including Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, and Denzel Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

