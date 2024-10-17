Kristen Bell Confesses: Never Watched Her Hit Rom-Com

In a surprising revelation, actress Kristen Bell has admitted to never having watched her acclaimed 2008 romantic-comedy film, 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'. The news was reported by People, highlighting her confession that despite the movie's success, she has not seen it in its entirety beyond perhaps a screening.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', released in 2008, is a romantic comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller, featuring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand. Bell portrayed Sarah Marshall, a famous TV actress who breaks up with her musician boyfriend Peter Bretter, played by Segel, who also wrote the film.

Bell praised the film's creators, saying, "Jason did such a good job writing this movie, Jason and Nick Stoller, our director." She reflected on her early career struggles, balancing her work on the teen noir series 'Veronica Mars' while filming the rom-com. Despite sleepless nights and back-to-back commitments, Bell successfully auditioned for the role, only to later find out 'Veronica Mars' had been canceled mid-shoot.

