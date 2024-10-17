Kristen Bell Confesses: Never Watched Her Hit Rom-Com

Left Menu

Kristen Bell revealed she's never watched her 2008 rom-com 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'. Despite starring in the iconic film, she admitted to not having seen it in full. Bell credited writers Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller for the success of the movie while reminiscing about simultaneous project challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:10 IST
Kristen Bell (Image source: Instagram/ @kristenanniebell) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation, actress Kristen Bell has admitted to never having watched her acclaimed 2008 romantic-comedy film, 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'. The news was reported by People, highlighting her confession that despite the movie's success, she has not seen it in its entirety beyond perhaps a screening.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', released in 2008, is a romantic comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller, featuring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand. Bell portrayed Sarah Marshall, a famous TV actress who breaks up with her musician boyfriend Peter Bretter, played by Segel, who also wrote the film.

Bell praised the film's creators, saying, "Jason did such a good job writing this movie, Jason and Nick Stoller, our director." She reflected on her early career struggles, balancing her work on the teen noir series 'Veronica Mars' while filming the rom-com. Despite sleepless nights and back-to-back commitments, Bell successfully auditioned for the role, only to later find out 'Veronica Mars' had been canceled mid-shoot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

