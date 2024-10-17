Left Menu

Liam Payne's Tragic Fall, IVF Film Premiere, and More in Entertainment

A summary of current entertainment news discusses Liam Payne's tragic death in Buenos Aires, the 'Joy' film debut on IVF history, Amy Adams' experience in 'Nightbitch', a music catalog acquisition by Carlyle-backed Litmus, BTS's J-Hope completing military service, Titus Kaphar's directorial film, Adam Morse advocating for disabled artists, and K-pop star Hanni's call for better treatment in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment news took a somber turn with the tragic passing of Liam Payne after a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony. Known for his success with One Direction, Payne's untimely death has led fans to gather and celebrate his legacy with song.

New film 'Joy' premiered in London, telling the dramatic story of the world's first test-tube baby and highlighting lesser-known contributors like nurse Jean Purdy. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, the film showcases the groundbreaking efforts of British medics.

In a different vein, actress Amy Adams finds freedom in her role in 'Nightbitch', while Carlyle-backed Litmus Music acquires the rights to Randy Newman's catalog. BTS's J-Hope finishes military service, raising hopes for a band reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

