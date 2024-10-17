Liam Payne's Tragic Fall, IVF Film Premiere, and More in Entertainment

Entertainment news took a somber turn with the tragic passing of Liam Payne after a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony. Known for his success with One Direction, Payne's untimely death has led fans to gather and celebrate his legacy with song.

New film 'Joy' premiered in London, telling the dramatic story of the world's first test-tube baby and highlighting lesser-known contributors like nurse Jean Purdy. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, the film showcases the groundbreaking efforts of British medics.

In a different vein, actress Amy Adams finds freedom in her role in 'Nightbitch', while Carlyle-backed Litmus Music acquires the rights to Randy Newman's catalog. BTS's J-Hope finishes military service, raising hopes for a band reunion.

