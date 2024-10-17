Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead in Buenos Aires Hotel
Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, was found dead after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His room was in disarray, with broken items and medications. Payne had publicly spoken about his mental health struggles and how he used alcohol to cope with fame pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST
Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, has been found dead in Buenos Aires, leaving fans and the music world in shock.
The 31-year-old was discovered after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony. Argentine police reported the room was in disarray, with numerous items broken and medications scattered.
Payne had been vocal about his mental health battles and reliance on alcohol to handle fame's pressures. The music community is mourning the loss of a talented artist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liam Payne
- One Direction
- death
- Buenos Aires
- hotel room
- mental health
- alcohol
- police
- tributes
- fans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Iran: Methanol-Tainted Alcohol Claims Lives
Poland Tightens Alcohol Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
Zindaginama: A Glimpse Into Mental Health Realities
DoSEL Hosts National Workshop on Mental Health and Cyber Security for Youth
WHO highlights mental health crisis facing Israel’s frontline workers a year after 7 October attack