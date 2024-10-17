Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead in Buenos Aires Hotel

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, has been found dead in Buenos Aires, leaving fans and the music world in shock.

The 31-year-old was discovered after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony. Argentine police reported the room was in disarray, with numerous items broken and medications scattered.

Payne had been vocal about his mental health battles and reliance on alcohol to handle fame's pressures. The music community is mourning the loss of a talented artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)