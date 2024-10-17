Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead in Buenos Aires Hotel

Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, was found dead after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His room was in disarray, with broken items and medications. Payne had publicly spoken about his mental health struggles and how he used alcohol to cope with fame pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead in Buenos Aires Hotel
hotel room

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, has been found dead in Buenos Aires, leaving fans and the music world in shock.

The 31-year-old was discovered after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony. Argentine police reported the room was in disarray, with numerous items broken and medications scattered.

Payne had been vocal about his mental health battles and reliance on alcohol to handle fame's pressures. The music community is mourning the loss of a talented artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024