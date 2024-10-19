EL&N London Brings Chic Ambience to Mumbai with First Indian Café Launch

Mumbai's dining scene welcomes a stylish addition as EL&N London, a renowned global lifestyle and café brand, opens its first India outlet at Jio World Plaza in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited.

Founded in 2017 by Alexandra Miller, EL&N is celebrated for its iconic pink interiors, floral displays, and a fusion of fashion with all-day dining. The brand operates over 37 outlets across the globe, enticing customers with its chic ambiance and visually appealing settings.

Located on the second floor, the Mumbai café spans 2,130 sq. feet and features unique design elements like a soft pink mesh chandelier and signature floral motifs. It promises to captivate Indian consumers with innovative culinary artistry and immersive design, becoming a perfect spot for fashion-forward diners and coffee enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)