Legacy of a Leader: Utkal Keshari Parida's Impact on Odisha
Utkal Keshari Parida, former Odisha MLA, passed away at 65 in Bhubaneswar after a brief illness. A prominent figure in politics since his college days, he was elected from Kendrapada in 2004. His contributions to Odisha's political and sports fields are fondly remembered.
Former Odisha MLA Utkal Keshari Parida passed away in a Bhubaneswar hospital on Saturday, as confirmed by his family, following a short illness. He was 65 years old.
Parida, a notable figure in Odisha's political arena, was elected to the legislative assembly from the Kendrapada constituency as a representative of the Odisha Gana Parishad in 2004, defeating BJP's Bed Prakash Agarwal.
An active participant in politics since his college years, Parida served as the president of Salipur College Students' Union in 1980-81 and was later elected vice president of the Odisha Archery Association in 2021. Naveen Patnaik, leader of the opposition, expressed condolences, acknowledging Parida's enduring contributions to the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
