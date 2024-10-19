Tom Holland and Zendaya Enthused Over 'Spider-Man 4' Script Progress

In an enticing development for Spider-Man aficionados, actor Tom Holland has shared his enthusiasm, along with his girlfriend Zendaya, for the current iteration of the 'Spider-Man 4' script. Speaking with E! News, Holland commended the script as 'excellent,' yet acknowledged it requires further fine-tuning as progress is underway.

The actor divulged, 'We have a creative pitch and a draft, which is excellent--it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,' and revealed his excitement from reading the draft three weeks prior. He recalled an animated moment with Zendaya, highlighting their joint anticipation by stating, 'We were bouncing around the living room, like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.''

Despite their excitement, Holland tempered fan expectations, clarifying that production hurdles remain before filming can commence. 'There's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting,' he noted. The duo, who first connected during the 2016 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' auditions, graced the screen across Jon Watts' trilogy of Spider-Man films.

Variety recently disclosed that Daniel Destin Cretton, revered for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' is in the early stages of discussions to helm the new sequel. Holland also emphasized the necessity of synchronizing Spider-Man 4 with the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline, noting that the narrative's integration within the franchise is vital.

'One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine,' he elaborated, adding that 'the machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.' He acknowledged, 'The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.'

According to E! News, Holland has formerly expressed his profound connection to the Spider-Man persona and his unwavering commitment to producing a film that respects the franchise's heritage. 'I feel very protective over Spider-Man,' he remarked last November, adding, 'I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.'

He concluded by asserting his stance on any forthcoming projects, declaring, 'I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.' (ANI)

