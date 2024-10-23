Left Menu

Kuwait Bans 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' Over Gulf War Depictions

Kuwait has banned 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' due to its depiction of the late Saddam Hussein and the 1990s Gulf War. The game, crucial to Microsoft's Activision, presents historical and cultural challenges, affecting memories of Iraq's invasion. Previous franchise chapters were also banned in other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Microsoft
Kuwait has barred the release of the highly anticipated video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,' which features the late dictator Saddam Hussein and is partially set during the 1990s Gulf War. The decision, not publicly confirmed by Kuwait, reflects ongoing sensitivities related to the invasion aftermath.

The shooter game from Microsoft-owned Activision showcases battles involving CIA operatives in the Middle East and the United States. Trailers depict scenarios reminiscent of Iraq's wartime destruction of over 700 oil wells, evoking painful memories for Kuwaitis.

Despite pre-release footage showing Saddam's image and Iraq's historic flag, Kuwait has disallowed the game's debut. All local pre-orders will be refunded, with Activision expressing hope for a policy change. The ban aligns with past controversies in the franchise, previously restricted in China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

