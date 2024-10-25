Harmonizing Cultures: The Pipa Maestro's Global Journey

At the Pipa Pavilion in Jiujiang, Jiangxi, a mesmerizing music event took place on October 14. The renowned pipa player Tu Shanxiang, known for his contributions to the world music scene, performed with exceptional skill, enthralling the audience with the melodious charm of his instrument.

Tu Shanxiang, an artist with a vibrant career spanning 54 years, has performed in over 3,200 concerts across 32 countries. Despite being in his seventies, his passion for music remains unwavering, demonstrated by the vitality and emotional depth he brings to each performance.

Famed for his unique pipa playing style, Tu Shanxiang has become a cherished figure both domestically and internationally. In collaboration with Japanese musician Kitaro, he plays a pivotal role in fostering Sino-Japanese cultural exchange, endearing himself to audiences worldwide and being praised as a music ambassador.

