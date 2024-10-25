JNU Stands Firm on Academic Freedom Amid Postponed Seminar Controversy

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has faced scrutiny over the postponement of a seminar in which Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was set to participate. The university clarified that the event was not canceled, emphasizing its dedication to facilitating balanced discussions on the West Asian conflict.

Dean Amitabh Mattoo of the School of International Studies stated that logistical issues and protocol considerations led to the delay. Efforts are being made to reschedule the seminar for the following month, with no external pressure influencing their decisions.

JNU remains committed to academic freedom and diverse discourse, striving to maintain the integrity of its academic platforms. The university follows strict protocols for hosting high-ranking dignitaries to ensure security and appropriate conduct during such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)