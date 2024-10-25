Left Menu

JNU Stands Firm on Academic Freedom Amid Postponed Seminar Controversy

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) postponed a seminar featuring Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi due to logistical reasons, clarifying that it was not canceled. The Dean of the School of International Studies, Amitabh Mattoo, affirmed JNU's commitment to academic freedom and diverse viewpoints amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:43 IST
JNU Stands Firm on Academic Freedom Amid Postponed Seminar Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has faced scrutiny over the postponement of a seminar in which Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was set to participate. The university clarified that the event was not canceled, emphasizing its dedication to facilitating balanced discussions on the West Asian conflict.

Dean Amitabh Mattoo of the School of International Studies stated that logistical issues and protocol considerations led to the delay. Efforts are being made to reschedule the seminar for the following month, with no external pressure influencing their decisions.

JNU remains committed to academic freedom and diverse discourse, striving to maintain the integrity of its academic platforms. The university follows strict protocols for hosting high-ranking dignitaries to ensure security and appropriate conduct during such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024