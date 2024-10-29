Spotlight on Entertainment: AI, Politics, and Hollywood Developments

In a significant move for the music industry, Universal Music Group has partnered with AI company KLAY Vision to create ethically-focused AI tools. This partnership aims to explore new opportunities and provide ethical solutions for artists, according to Michael Nash of Universal Music.

Superstar Beyonce made waves by making her first public political appearance this election cycle at Kamala Harris' rally in Houston, showcasing her influence as she supports the Democratic candidate amid important policy discussions.

In cinema news, Gerard Depardieu's sexual assault trial has been delayed by five months due to his ill health, while California's film industry might receive a boost as Governor Gavin Newsom suggests increasing film tax credits to $750 million annually to attract productions back to the state.

