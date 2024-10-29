Left Menu

Spotlight on Entertainment: AI, Politics, and Hollywood Developments

The entertainment sector sees Universal Music partnering with KLAY Vision to develop AI ethically, Beyonce lends her support at a Kamala Harris rally, Gerard Depardieu's trial is postponed due to illness, and California Governor Gavin Newsom proposes a substantial increase in film tax credits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:27 IST
Spotlight on Entertainment: AI, Politics, and Hollywood Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the music industry, Universal Music Group has partnered with AI company KLAY Vision to create ethically-focused AI tools. This partnership aims to explore new opportunities and provide ethical solutions for artists, according to Michael Nash of Universal Music.

Superstar Beyonce made waves by making her first public political appearance this election cycle at Kamala Harris' rally in Houston, showcasing her influence as she supports the Democratic candidate amid important policy discussions.

In cinema news, Gerard Depardieu's sexual assault trial has been delayed by five months due to his ill health, while California's film industry might receive a boost as Governor Gavin Newsom suggests increasing film tax credits to $750 million annually to attract productions back to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024